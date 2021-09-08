Transport Minister Mhona leads Zimbabwean delegation to Rwanda…infrastructure development under focus

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona (right) and Zimbabwe Ambassador to Rwanda Professor Charity Manyeruke during a high level engagement in Rwanda on Monday.

Oliver Kazunga, Senior Business Reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN delegation led by Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Felix Mhona is in Kigali, Rwanda to enhance co-operation on infrastructure development, leveraging on the existing bilateral relations between the two countries.

In his remarks during the high-level engagement on Monday, Minister Mhona said the Second Republic led by President Mnangagwa has made infrastructure development a top priority as outlined in the National Development Strategy (NDS1 – 2021-2025).

“In our economic blueprint, the National Development Strategy, we are prioritising infrastructure development as key in achieving economic prosperity,” said the minister.

“Indeed, it is commonly noted that infrastructure development is a foundation on which to build an economy.

“Efficient infrastructure supports economic growth, improves the quality of life, and is necessary for national security.”

Minister Mhona, who is on a four-day State-visit, is accompanied by the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) board chairman, Advocate Martin Dinha, senior Government officials and technocrats from NRZ.

Zimbabwe’s Ambassador to Rwanda Professor Charity Manyeruke is part of the high-level proceedings. The Government is already seized with implementing Phase II of the Emergency Road Rehabilitation Programme (ERRP), which is in full gear while other key projects covering energy and housing development are underway.

Rwanda has pledged to work in partnership with other countries including Zimbabwe to develop a railway network, which will contribute in lightening the country’s landlocked status, thus leading to a significant reduction of transport costs. – @okazunga