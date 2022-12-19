Travellers Band, Anita Jaxson for Munch & Sip

Showbiz Reporter

With the upcoming Munch & Sip event promising to be explosive already, event organisers have added to the excitement by unveiling the Travellers Band and Anita Jaxson as some of the entertainers.

The last installment of the event saw Gemma Griffiths and a host of DJs entertaining patrons. The sought-after Travellers band from Gweru is a great addition to the event as the group is versatile and will likely appeal to the Munch & Sip audiences.

Anita Jaxson who is behind the Unonzani hit has also been rising in the music circles and her addition is one that will bring flavour to the event.

This time around, event organisers seem to be planning to turn the event into a notable end-of-year gig if the buildup is anything to go by. With the hype around the event already at a fever pitch, people are impatiently waiting for the event to be rolled out.

Already, the early bird tickets which had been pegged at $5 have been snapped up, a sign that the event is attracting a lot of interest.

The event is taking place at the Criterion Parks in Burnside on December 30.

