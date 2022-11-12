Travellers Band start living up to their name

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

THE rise of the Travellers Band, an energetic Afro-fusion band from Gweru, has been enthralling to watch since its birth in 2015.

The band has won numerous awards and is gradually living up to its name.

From the City of Gweru to Harare and now with frequent trips outside the country, the six-member boy band is most of the time on the road.

According to band member Abel Munongi, their travelling journey started in 2015 when the six of them decided to fuse their unique talents.

The band comprising of Munongi on keyboard, Liberty Chinouri on the bass guitar, Nicholas Dlodlo the percussionist, Tatenda Maphaso on the lead guitar, Osborne Macheni on the drums and Tafadzwa Maphaso on saxophone, was crowned the Chibuku Road to Fame champions in 2017

Today they are a multi-award winning band and have relocated to Harare.

“As Travellers Band, we had our big break when we won the much celebrated Chibuku Road to Fame talent competition back in 2017. It was only in our second year of existence as a group,” said Munongi from their base in Harare.

Winning the Chibuku Road to Fame opened doors to high profile events such as the Loveworld Festival of Music in South Africa, the Miombo Festival and Shoko Festival.

“We are always travelling which is true to our name, the Travellers Band. We have shared the stage with big names like Cassper Nyovest, Oliver Mtukudzi, Jah Prayzah, Amara Brown, Winky D among others.

“We were professionally trained at the Zimbabwe College of Music and continue to develop our expertise as we go on. There are many youngsters that need an opportunity to learn music professionally and to assist them, we have plans to open a music academy,” said Munongi.

The band released its first album titled Mviromviro (The Beginning) in 2018. The album captured the attention of the nation.

Munongi said: “The recording of Mviromviro was a major milestone for the band as we carved a niche for ourselves in the music world and obviously we were riding on the Chibuku Road to Fame success.

“From the performing at shows, we also find time to get into the studio as we are working on an album which we want to release next year. The upcoming album won’t be too traditional as was our last album. We are also targeting the youth and it will be a bomb.”

Munongi said the band has been relentless in their pursuit for quality music and greatness.

“We are dedicated, passionate and professional in whatever we do hence our success. Every function where we have performed has opened a door to the next opportunity,” he said.

Munongi said the music journey has been good for the group.

The band, he said, has managed to invest in instruments, equipment, apparel and vehicles.

“Professionally, we are growing as a group and individually we are now able to fend for our families.

Yes, there are challenges here and there but generally we are doing well,” said Munongi.

Travellers Band will headline the Rabbit Meat Expo in Bulawayo to be held next Saturday at the Mystique Event Centre .