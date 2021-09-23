TRB Music to drop a marathon of songs on YouTube

Mbulelo Mpofu, Online Reporter

WHEN Jesus gave charge to His disciple to “go and make disciples of all nations,” the message was clear and TRB Music, a recording stable in Mpopoma, Bulawayo is doing its part via releasing religiously-charged songs on Friday.

The initiative, which will see a total of 11 songs premiering on YouTube at hourly intervals, seeks to set a precedent that shows that doing the Lord’s work requires urgency.

From as early as 8 in the morning till twilight, 6 to be precise, there will be a marathon of songs that gospel lovers should look out for.

Under the theme, “The Word To the World,” the recording studio will drop the following songs: Sin Free by Sean B featuring Nigel and Mak, Siyanqoba by Sean B and Nomvuyo, Purpose and Lifestyle by Schmidt, Hondo and More fire by Christian Soldiers, Beautiful Year by Adept Dazz featuring Grace, Too glad by Khenzar featuring Sean B, Schmidt and Adept Dazz, Handiroyeke by Prince Farai and last but not least You Are Love by Schmidt and Sia.

Complementary to the aforementioned list, a bonus track will also drop at the top of the hour by 6 o’clock.

Commenting on this virtual drive, producer and artist manager, Adept “Dazz” Siziba attested that, “As a Holy Spirit led entity, we started this vision so that we give young people a platform to nurture and develop their talents within the confines of God’s word and direction.”

“We have done a tremendous effort to get the young people in the organisation in alignment with the word of God and have held numerous concerts where they have performed their songs and made impact on their spheres of influence,” added Adept.

For purposes of continuity, the initiative will extend to the next Friday and possibly, every Friday. – @eMKlass_49.