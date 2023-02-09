Treasury appoints nine Audit Committee board members

Michael Makuza,Business Reporter

THE Ministry of Finance and Economic Development has announced the appointment of a new board of directors to the Audit Office to serve for a period of three years.

In a statement today, Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, said the Presidency has approved the appointment of the nine new members.

The board is being chaired by Retired Justice November Mtshiya while other members include Mr Matthews Kunaka, Mr Norman T Mhondiwa, Mr Eric Kawara, Mrs Thammry B Vhiriri, Mr George Chigora, Mrs Mildred Chiri, Ms Rheah Kujinga and Mrs Nyasha Magadza.

“These appointments to the Audit Office Board, brings together the experience, diversity and skills mix required to drive the entity to greater heights,” said Prof Ncube.

“I wish to congratulate the new board members on their appointment, and look forward to drawing on their combined knowledge and experience to ensure the Audit Office makes its rightful contribution to the achievement of Vision 2030.”