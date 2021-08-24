Treasury receives IMF US$961 million injection…funds to buttress Zim-dollar stability

Prosper Ndlovu, Business Editor

THE Treasury has today confirmed receipt of Special Drawing Rights (SDR) 677,4 million, which is equivalent to US$961 million disbursed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) under the multilateral organisation’s US$650 billion SDR allocation earmarked to provide additional liquidity to the global financial system.

The funds were deposited into the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) account with the IMF for value on Monday, 23 August 2021.

In a joint statement today Finance and Economic Development Minister, Professor Mthuli Ncube, and RBZ Governor, Dr John Mangudya, said the fresh funding would go a long way in boosting the country’s economic operations.

“The immediate impact of this support from the IMF is to increase the foreign exchange reserves position of the country by US$961 million. This will go a long way in buttressing the stability of our domestic currency,” reads the statement.

“The funds will be used prudently, with utmost accountability, to support the social sectors namely health, education, and the vulnerable groups; productive sectors that include industry, agriculture and mining; infrastructure investment covering roads and housing; and foreign currency reserves and contingency fund, to support our domestic currency and macro-economic stability.”

Government has since expressed greatest appreciation to the IMF for the disbursement, which it has pledged to use in a transparent manner in line with the IMF guidance note.

