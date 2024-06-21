Treasury seeks views on 2024 Mid-Term Budget

Nqobile Bhebhe, [email protected]

TREASURY has begun gathering input on the forthcoming 2024 Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review and the 2025 Budget Strategy Paper (BSP).

Input on economic developments during the first half of the year, progress on implementation of the 2024 National Budget and any necessary adjustments to interventions required to meet the Budget and NDS1 objectives up to the end of the year is also sought.

In a statement on Friday, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion permanent secretary, Mr George Guvamatanga said “Treasury has commenced formulation of the 2024 Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review and the 2025 Budget Strategy Paper (BSP) in line with the prescribed budget process calendar as outlined through SI 135 of 2019 (Public Finance Management (General) Regulations 2019) and SI 127A of 2021 (Public Finance Management (General) (Amendment) Regulations, 2021 (No. 1).

“In this regard, Treasury is requesting for input into the 2024 Mid-Term Budget and Economic Review, highlighting details on economic developments during the first half of the year, progress on implementation of the 2024 National Budget and any necessary adjustments to our interventions required to meet the Budget and NDS1 objectives up to the end of the year.”

Mr Guvamatanga further noted that work on the 2025 Pre-Budget Strategy Paper (BSP) has started as part of the 2025 National Budget formulation process, setting the tone for facilitating stakeholder dialogue.

“Treasury is, therefore, inviting your input on this important policy document clearly outlining key policy priorities and programmes/projects, as well as other specific requirements necessary for effective implementation of the NDS1.”