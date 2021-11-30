Treasury sets new public debt sealing

Enacy Mapakame, Harare Bureau

GOVERNMENT has set annual borrowing limit guidelines for 2022 in an effort to promote sound public debt management and curb wasteful expenditure that could worsen the already unsustainable high debt situation.

For 2022, the overall annual borrowing limit has been set at 5,75 percent of total gross domestic product (DGP) while the guidelines also entail following proper procedures such as seeking approvals for borrowing and all Government guarantees.

According to the Treasury, Zimbabwe’s total public debt as at end September 2021 amounted to US$13,7 billion, comprising public external debt of US$13,2 billion and domestic debt of US$532 million.

The total public debt stock excludes contingent liabilities of US$3,5 billion for the compensation of white former farm owners, which will be incorporated on completion of cession agreements with the farmers.

The annual borrowing limits set by Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube are in line with statutory borrowing requirements.

This also comes as Treasury is working on a three-year Medium-Term Debt Management Strategy (MTDS) 2022 to 2025, which will guide effective and prudent debt management of operations from 2022 to 2025, to achieve public debt management objectives of ensuring that Government’s financing needs and its payment obligations are met at the lowest possible cost over the medium to long term.

“Cognisant of the statutory borrowing requirements, the current high debt overhang and debt sustainability analysis under the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), the 2022 overall annual borrowing limit is set at 5,75 percent of GDP, which is derived from the budget deficit financing requirements, amortisation of loans and securities and public entities project financing,” said Prof Ncube.

In a statement on public debt for 2022 tabled before Parliament, Professor Ncube set the limit for central government, including borrowing for budget support at 1,5 percent of GDP for budget financing and amortisation of loans and securities.

Borrowing limit for state-owned enterprises, including on-lending from the central Government has been set at three percent of GDP (1 per cent for guarantees, 1 per cent for on-lending and 1 per cent borrowing power authorities).

For local authorities the limit is set at 10 percent of their respective previous year’s revenues, with the overall borrowing limits of all local authorities limited to 0,25 percent of GDP.

State Guarantees to the private sector, for purposes of debt contraction, have been set at one percent of GDP.

“Total guarantees to be issued by the Government in 2022 will be limited to two per cent of GDP. Guarantees to the private sector will only be considered in response to shocks such as Covid-19 pandemic, to stimulate private sector growth.

“Approvals for all borrowings and Government guarantees will go through the mandatory due diligence procedure, evaluation, risk assessment and analysis in line with the framework for evaluating,monitoring and managing guaranteed and on-lent loans, to ensure that beneficiaries have the capacity to service the loans.

“In case of a default, any liability incurred in terms of Government guarantees shall only be called up upon provision of satisfactory proof that all available legal channels for recovering any outstanding debt owed by the beneficiary of the Guarantee have been exhausted.

“Furthermore, where the Government has honoured the guarantee, the Government will pursue the recovery of the loan amount called-up from the principal debtor,” he said.

In line with enhancing transparency and accountability, Treasury shall also be guided by the Public Debt Management Act Section 36, which requires that Treasury reports on both external and domestic debt statistics, including debt liabilities of extra-budgetary units, local authorities, social security funds, as well as other contingent liabilities.