Tredgold fake IDs masterminds nabbed

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Investigations Desk

TWO suspects, Brian Veririzhe and Thamsanqa Moyo, have been arrested for allegedly masterminding a national identity card fraud and forgery scheme at the Umguza Civil Registry Department, housed in the Tredgold Building in Bulawayo.

The arrests were made on Friday, by officers from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) following the publication of an exposé by the Zimpapers Investigations Desk. Acting on the information, detectives swiftly apprehended the duo.

CID spokesperson, Detective Inspector Rachel Muteweri, confirmed the arrests yesterday.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has arrested Brian Veririzhe of Stand 3 Wellington Road, Montrose, Bulawayo, and Thamsanqa Moyo of House Number 63 Derby Road, Bellevue, Bulawayo, for fraud and forgery following a case involving the attempted replacement of an identity document,” she said.

According to Detective Inspector Muteweri, on January 3, 2025, a woman identified as Buhle Sibanda approached the Tredgold Civil Registry office to replace her lost national identity card. There, she encountered the two suspects, who offered to assist her in obtaining a duplicate.

“Following their agreement, Brian Veririzhe captured Buhle Sibanda’s passport-sized photograph using his mobile phone and forwarded it to Thamsanqa Moyo, who printed a counterfeit copy of the national identity document using his computer,” said Detective Inspector Muteweri.

After producing the forged ID, the trio attempted to present it at the Umguza District Civil Registry office. Veririzhe posed as a civil servant employed under the Companies, Deeds and Intellectual Property Office in Bulawayo and introduced Sibanda as a relative in need of a replacement ID.

However, an alert registry officer noticed discrepancies in the document and flagged it as counterfeit. On April 10, 2025, Veririzhe and Moyo were arrested. The case is pending trial.

“Meanwhile, we are appealing to the public for information regarding the whereabouts of Buhle Sibanda, who is still at large. The Zimbabwe Republic Police commends the vigilance of Civil Registry officials and urges citizens to report any suspicious activity,” Detective Inspector.

Further investigations revealed that Veririzhe is employed by Dokma Private Limited, a company contracted to digitise operations for the Deeds, Companies and

Intellectual Property Office under the Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

Although the counterfeit document appeared authentic, it raised suspicions due to the photograph, which matched Sibanda’s attire and makeup on the day of the application—despite her claim that the copy had been made from an original document issued in 2019.

Born in 1995, Sibanda listed her rural home as under Chief Tshabanda in Tsholotsho District. However, authorities confirmed that no such chief exists in the district.

Upon further questioning, she admitted the photo had been taken outside the Tredgold Building earlier that day, and that Veririzhe had charged her US$30 for his illicit services.