Tree Planting Ambassador takes BCC to task over felling street trees without replacements

NATIONAL Tree Planting Ambassador, Mr Never Bonde, has expressed concern over the Bulawayo City Council’s (BCC) failure to replace street trees that have been cut down during the city’s ongoing road rehabilitation project.

Since the project began earlier this year, hundreds of street trees have been felled or uprooted, sparking outrage from environmentalists and members of the public.

“While we welcome the road rehabilitation project, we are deeply concerned about the wanton cutting down and uprooting of trees in some places. All the street trees along George Silundika up to First Avenue have been uprooted, and the area now resembles a soccer field,” said Mr Bonde.

He said the BCC should have conducted a comprehensive environmental assessment before implementing the project, pointing out that the environmental impact of cutting down the trees might outweigh the benefits of the road improvements.

“If we are not careful, the benefits of the rehabilitated roads might be far less than the environmental problems which have been created by the cutting of trees. The local authority should have developed and adopted a plan to at least replace the destroyed trees,” said Mr Bonde.

“Trees play a very important role in our ecological life.”

As a proactive measure, Mr Bonde pledged to donate tree seedlings to the city council to replace the lost trees, calling on the community to unite in efforts to restore greenery to Bulawayo.

“Let us all join hands in greening our beautiful city. As a tree planting ambassador, I am prepared to lead the way by donating tree plants to the city council. I have also discovered that many of the street trees in the city have outlived their lives and need replacement, especially in the wake of climate change,” he said.

Mr Bonde also commended Umguza Rural District Council for implementing stringent by-laws to combat firewood poaching, which has led to indiscriminate tree cutting. He praised their collaboration with other stakeholders to control the issue.

Acting Bulawayo Mayor Councillor Edwin Ndlovu acknowledged the concerns and assured the public that the city plans to replace the trees once the road expansion is completed.

“We are doing road expansion in those areas and after the repair, planting will take place,” said Cllr Ndlovu.

