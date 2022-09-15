Trek opens 10th branch in Bulawayo

Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Mr Paul Nyoni and Trek managing director Dr Innocent Mugwisi cut a ribbon to officially open the firm's 10th branch in Bulawayo

Nqobile Bhebhe, Senior Business Reporter

GOVERNMENT investor-friendly policies in the energy sector have allowed more companies to invest in the process creating more employment, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Permanent Secretary Mr Paul Nyoni has said.

Speaking to Business Chronicle on the sidelines of the official opening of Trek Petroleum’s 10th fuel station in the western cluster in Bulawayo on Thursday, Mr Nyoni said investment in fuel stations which have a spill over effect on the food industry is a sign of growing confidence in Government policies.

“When Government tweaks the energy policy it allows other players to come in. Government policy changes have resulted in massive investments that we are witnessing.

“Throughout the country young people have taken advantage of changes in the energy sector and invested and employed people,” said Mr Nyoni.

“Most filling stations now have food courts. Fast food sectors have been facilitated to grow by such filling stations and these are some of the largest employers in any country.

“That delivery sector can only grow if there is a conducive environment. Government must continuously tweak policies according to the needs of any sector.”

Trek managing director Dr Innocent Magwisi said the petroleum firm is set to open two more outlets in Bulawayo by year end.

He said the concentration of filling stations in Bulawayo is a massive indication that the city has confidence in their brand.

“In terms of investment, as Trek we are growing tremendously. We have opened Goderich station and this will be the flagship of our investment within the regional cluster.

“Very soon we will be opening Cowdray Park station and we have development work at Thorngrove.

“Most investment is not coming as financial outlay but also in human capital.

“In the next two weeks, we will be opening a Halfway service station in Lupane where we are going to employ more people from that area.”

“In terms of investment concertation, as Trek we are much more concentrated in Bulawayo than any other place. It’s unheard of that there are 10 filling stations in Bulawayo from a single brand, we believe that the Bulawayo community has served us well.”