Trey Nyoni makes historic debut

Innocent Kurira, [email protected]

TREY Nyoni became the youngest player to appear in the Emirates FA Cup for Liverpool after making his debut on Wednesday night at the age of 16.

He’s the third-youngest player to make such an appearance in the club’s history.

Nyoni finally made his debut for the Liverpool senior team in the Reds’ 3-0 win over Southampton in an FA Cup match played at Anfield.

The 16-year-old had been an unused substitute in the last two games, in the Premier League against Luton Town, and against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final, respectively.

The forward got his first minutes when he was introduced in the 77th minute to replace Harvey Elliott.

