Triangle not getting carried away

Triangle FC’s Obey Mwerahari (left) and Clovis Nduwayezu (right) of Rukinzo FC tussle for the ball during the Caf Confederation Cup match played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo on Sunday. (Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu)

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

DESPITE carrying a healthy 5-0 Caf Confederations Cup preliminary round first-leg lead, Triangle coach Taurai Mangwiro says his charges must guard against complacency when they visit Rukinzo FC in Burundi in a fortnight’s time.

Triangle blew away the visitors at Barbourfields Stadium on Sunday to place one foot into the next stage of the competition.

A brace from new acquisition Allan Tavarwisa and a goal each from Richard Kawondera, Timothy January and Tito Chintuli condemned the visitors.

Tavarwisa was signed from Chapungu during the mid-season window and proved his worth with a solid performance.

It was the perfect start they sought in their inaugural journey in the African safari where they intend to market the team brand and its players.

Playing away from their Gibbo Stadium, Triangle would be pleased with the decent crowd that watched their encounter and rallied them against the Burundians at Barbourfields Stadium.

Mangwiro said they need to take the same bullish approach to Burundi for the second-leg encounter.

“It’s a comfortable lead that we got but playing in Burundi will be a totally different ball game altogether and anything less than a convincing performance will give them some hope. We will take that game with the seriousness it deserves

“We will play in the local league on Wednesday, a different competition altogether, but we are eight games undefeated in the league, but we need to cover a lot of ground to get desired results,” said Mangwiro.

If Triangle United manage to sail into the final round of qualifiers, they are likely to meet either Fasil Kenema Sport Club of Ethiopia or Bruce Kangwa’s Azam of Tanzania.

The first-leg between the two sides saw Azam falling 1-0 away to Fasil Kenema Sport Club.

Triangle face Ngezi Platinum Stars in a midweek PSL fixture in Mhondoro. — @innocentskizoe