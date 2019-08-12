Triangle thrash Rukinzo at BF

Triangle FC’s Allan Tavarwisa is joined in celebration by other players after scoring his second goal as his team walloped Rukinzo FC of Burundi (5-0) during the Caf Confederation Cup match played at Barbourfields Stadium in Bulawayo yesterday. (Picture by Nkosizile Ndlovu)

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

Triangle FC 5-0 Rukinzo

ALLAN Tavarwisa scored a first-half brace as Triangle battered a hapless Rukinzo in a Caf Confederations Cup preliminary round first-leg encounter at Barbourfields Stadium yesterday.

Captain Richard Kawondera, Timothy January and Tito Chintuli chipped in with a goal apiece to ensure that the Sugar Boys carry a healthy lead going into the second-leg in Burundi in two weeks’ time.

Playing home away from home in Bulawayo, Triangle were bullish from the onset. It was the perfect start in their journey in the African safari, as they blew away the visitors with ease.

Tavarwisa opened the floodgates in the eighth minute after cleverly beating a Rukinzo offside trap to slot home a crafty cross from January inside the box.

He grabbed his second in the 36th minute after capitalising on a loose ball outside the box. He took one touch before unleashing a powerful shot into back of the net from 25 yards out.

Kawondera headed in the third from a Gerald Bero cross on the stroke of half-time. After a nervous start to the second half, January put the game to bed with a powerful low effort inside the box in the 55th minute.

Chintuli headed home the fifth on the stroke of full time with his first touch of the game.

Triangle coach, Taurai Mangwiro, was ecstatic about the victory.

“We were confident going into the game. My players showed me what l wanted to see from them today. The most important thing today was to score goals and not concede and we did exactly that. It’s not a done deal yet. The game in Burundi is a different one altogether, so we will take that game with the seriousness it deserves,” said Mangwiro.

His opposite number Ramadhani Maulidi was disappointed with the result.

“In a football match you expect three results; today we lost, so congratulations to Triangle FC. This is a young team and they put up a fight. In football anything is possible so we will go into the next game optimistic,” Maulidi said.

The score line could have been worse had Kawondera and Bero buried a host of chances that came their way.

The visitors did have their moments, but struggled to create any clear cut opportunities. The closet they came was in the 50th minute when Faustin Ndikumana saw his flashing header going inches wide.

A minute later Justin Fataki found space for himself in the Triangle box, but shot wide.

Teams

Triangle: Ronald Mudimu, Trevor Mavunga, Arnold Chiveya, Donald Dzvinyai, Collins Dhuwa, Timothy January (Delic Murimba 90th min), Obey Mwerahari, Ralph Kawondera, Gerald Bero (Russel Madamombe 67th min), Allan Tavariswa (Tito Chintuli 90th min), Kudzai Chigwida

Rukinzo: Bosco Bankagakura, Faustin Ndikumana, Seraphin Bigirima, Abed Bigirimana, Clement Toto (Shabani Valentin Ali 45th min), Clovis Nduwayezu, Pascal Nyonkuru (Amissi Bizimana 45th min), Justin Fataki, Ibrahim Kwizera, Prince Mugabo, Yasser Tuyisinge (Mpewenayo Raoul 87th min)

— @innocentskizoe