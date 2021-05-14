Bongani Ndlovu, Showbiz Correspondent

A tribute song for the late Missiondom Sengwayo is being worked on and will feature gospel musicians such as Calvin and Muzi, Sipho Snowy, Daniel Sibalo, Christabel, Lorrain Stot and Vusa Mangena.

Missiondom, who died last month, was the youngest and only surviving son of the late founder of the Apostolic Faith Mission (AFM) of Portland Oregon, Reverend Morgan Sengwayo.

He succumbed to injuries sustained following a brutal attack by alleged thugs at a church house in Pelandaba suburb, Bulawayo. Missiondom was the only surviving son of the late Rev Sengwayo who died in 1982. The church popularly known as Ivangeli, was founded by Missiondom’s father in 1955.

As a way to celebrate his life, the artistes including Missiondom’s sister Christabel will release a track Ngisele Ngiyintandane that he recorded in 1982 when he was six years old. It was a dedication to his father Morgan.

Mangena who sang with the late Missiondom at church, said the tribute was a befitting one, describing Missiondom as a precious person.

“At church we used to sing with Missiondom and we thought that we do a dedication song for him as he was a very precious person to us.

This is where we decided to rework his song Ngisele Ngiyintandane,” said Mangena.

He said they were working hard to put together the tribute song.

“We put our own lyrics to the track and it is being produced by Percy. Others will add their flavour and I believe by next week Thursday, the track will be released if all goes well,” said Mangena.

Missiondom died aged 46 at United Bulawayo Hospitals where he had been on a weeklong life support following the attack.

A family spokesperson Dr Rayban Sengwayo last month said Missiondom was attacked by unknown suspects before the assailants left him lying unconscious in one of the rooms at the house.

The brutal assault and Missiondom’s death, left the Pelandaba community with more questions than answers amid strong suspicions by family members that the murder could be linked to a rivalry within the trouble-ridden church.