Tributes pour in for Connie Chiume

Industry colleagues, friends and fans have taken to social media to pay tribute to Connie Chiume.

A statement shared on the veteran actress’ Instagram page on Tuesday revealed she died at Garden City Hospital aged 72.

“The Chiume family regrets to inform you of the passing of the internationally acclaimed award-winning actress Connie Chiume.

“The family asks for privacy during this difficult period. The family will communicate further details.”

Minnie Dlamini, Nandi Madida and Jerry Mofokeng were among those who penned heartfelt tributes, remembering her contribution in the entertainment industry and the impact she had on people’s lives.

“Ulale ngokuthula Ma wami, you told me to never stop fighting for this business and that when our kids decide to venture into our business it’s better than when we did it. We will keep fighting in your name,” Minnie wrote.

“A tree has fallen. What a loss to our nation and the world. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, colleagues and fans of globally accomplished actress Connie Chiume,” former public protector Thuli Madonsela wrote.

Meanwhile, Connie Chiume’s family have expressed their gratitude to her followers and colleagues for their comforting messages since they announced the 72-year-old actress died after a short illness.

“The Chiume family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude for all the messages of support and condolence during this difficult time as they cope with the loss of their mother, Connie,” read a statement shared through the Connie Chiume Foundation by the Chiume family.

“Her children would like to express their deep appreciation to the doctors and nursing staff who provided exceptional care during her stay.”

Connie’s death sent shock waves across the nation and left thousands mourning. —Times Live