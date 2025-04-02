Tributes pour in for ‘music promoter’ Farai Taruvinga

Mthabisi Tshuma, Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub

THE Zimbabwean arts community is in mourning following the death of renowned “music promoter”, Farai “Fimbo” Taruvinga.

Taruvinga, who was the proprietor of the popular Scooter Joint in Filabusi and the Member of the National Assembly for Insiza North, died on Monday in Bulawayo at the age of 53, after a long battle with cancer.

Affectionately known as Fimbo or Ras Fatso, he played a vital role in promoting both established and emerging artistes through his arts promotions company, Prunella Promotions and the Scooter Joint. His venue hosted top acts such as South Africa’s Big Zulu, former Amaroto member Reece Madlisa, Jah Prayzah, Jay Cee, Kay Kid Umfanomsotho, Zhezhingtons and Utsheketsha Ogezayo, among others.

The venue had become a vibrant hub, providing a platform for up-and-coming musicians to showcase their talent and gain recognition through numerous hosted shows.

Speaking to Zimpapers Arts and Entertainment Hub, industry stakeholders who worked closely with him expressed deep sorrow, highlighting the impact he had on the arts sector. Most said his death marks a significant loss to the local arts industry, as he was a passionate advocate for local talent and a key figure in bringing entertainment to Filabusi.

National Arts Council of Zimbabwe (NACZ) Matabeleland South provincial manager Percy Vela, described Fimbo as a dedicated “promoter” who always followed the proper procedures in his work.

“He was one of the few “promoters” who sought guidance in his work and ensured his management team adhered to industry standards. As both a businessman and an arts “promoter”, he brought top-tier artistes to his Insiza North constituency, particularly at Scooter Business Centre. His procedural integrity set him apart, and we’ll dearly miss his support for the arts sector,” said Vela.

Rising musician, Kay Kid Umfanomsotho, credited Fimbo for providing him with a platform to perform alongside his role model, Big Zulu.

“Losing someone like him is incredibly painful. He was our “promoter” in Filabusi and through him, I got the opportunity to meet and share the stage with my role model, Big Zulu. He was a man of his word and always ensured everything was well-organised for artistes,” said Kay Kid Umfanomsotho.

Filabusi maskandi musician Blessing Bhankwe, popularly known as Utsheketsha Ogezayo, reflected on how Fimbo played a pivotal role in shaping his career since they met in 2017.

“I first met Hon Taruvinga in 2017 in Filabusi. As a Maskandi artiste, I worked with him in entertainment, especially during his campaigns and national gatherings like Independence Day celebrations. Despite language differences, he was a great man, who helped grow my brand. He gave me the opportunity to share the stage with big artistes, and he always treated me as a friend. I will forever miss him,” said Utsheketsha Ogezayo.

Fellow musician Zhezhingtonz also paid tribute, posting on social media: “You left too soon, boss. I am devastated. Rest easy, my boss. Thank you for your support, Mr Fimbo.”

The loss of Farai Taruvinga has left an undeniable void in Zimbabwe’s music industry, and his contributions to the arts will be remembered for years to come. — @mthabisi_mthire