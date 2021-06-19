Tributes pour in for Striker

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

AS tributes pour in for the late legendary boxing trainer Philip “Striker” Ndlovu, who died on Thursday morning in Makokoba, Bulawayo, more people have come on board to assist with his burial.

Ndlovu succumbed to prostate cancer at the age of 66 and has been granted a civic burial by the Bulawayo City Council and will be laid to rest at Lady Stanley Cemetery tomorrow morning.

Other sporting personalities that lie buried at the civic shrine include former footballers Willard Mashinkila Khumalo, Adam Ndlovu, Barry Daka, Mephias Webb and Richard Choruma as well as ex-rugby player Lameck Kasuka and former national team netballer Chipo Soko-Tshabalala.

For someone to be buried at Lady Stanley Cemetery, that person must have made an outstanding contribution to the well-being of the community in one or more of the fields of social activities, civic matters, education, religious leadership, business, sport, charity, journalism, philanthropy, trade unionism and invention which benefited the community as a whole and any other outstanding contribution as may be deemed appropriate from time to time.

But all the honour, donations and “lovely” words describing how Ndlovu as a great personality mean nothing since in his time of great need he failed to get the help he needed which probably would have saved his life.

On April 24, 2020, Chronicle Sport published a story about Ndlovu appealing for at least US$3 000 to undergo a trans-urethral resection of the prostate (Turp) operation to make it easier for him to pass urine after being diagnosed with prostate cancer.

He had a urinary catheter inserted in January, forcing him to stop free boxing training sessions that he had conducted at Tshaka Youth Centre at Stanley Square in Makokoba for about 30 years.

His condition deteriorated and the fact that he lived alone worsened his situation.

But while not feeling well, Ndlovu decided to leave his Ejingeni Flat in Makokoba to open the Tshaka Gym so that he could train an enthusiastic 17-year-old aspiring boxer Blessing Tozoona, who was on “holiday” in Bulawayo from Harare.

What had fascinated Ndlovu most about Tozoona, a Lower Sixth pupil at Prince Edward School was how he reached out to the renowned trainer after being linked by Elvis “Bulawayo Bomber” Moyo, himself a product of Ndlovu.

Tozoona used the popular search engine Google to check for trainers in Bulawayo and when he “bumped” into Moyo’s name, he initiated communication via Facebook and Bulawayo Bomber referred him to Ndlovu.

Ndlovu developed a chronic kidney disease (CKD) and stopped going for dialysis since he couldn’t afford it.

A medical expert warned that Ndlovu urgently needed assistance to resume dialysis and to stick to a strict diet to prevent further kidney damage.

About US$1 000 was needed for that permanent catheter, which he failed to raise, with donations only amounting to US$200, R200 and $20 000.

Football legend and Bulawayo City FC vice-chairman Zenzo Moyo, who had known Striker since his early childhood, chronicled how the trainer “touched” a lot of lives in Makokoba and how he was saddened by his helpless situation.

Moyo grew up with his maternal grandmother at Ejingeni Flats, next door to Ndlovu, and the former Highlanders and national team forward’s brother Mandlenkosi, who still stays at the same flat, had been assisting the bedridden coach by cleaning his room and taking him outside for some sunshine.

“The problem we have as society is that we tend to celebrate our heroes when they are dead. Very little is done to celebrate or honour people that have brought positive influence to our communities. The story of Makokoba is well known; it’s a suburb that some associate with crime and hardships. In the midst of all those hardships, there are people like Striker, who dedicated themselves to changing lives of youngsters by taking them off the streets through his coaching,” said Moyo.

The former Zimbabwe international had been periodically providing Ndlovu with food and money for his medication.

At least Moyo stayed true to his beliefs.

A couple of boxers that were trained by Ndlovu, among them Mordecai Donga also assisted the veteran coach.

The Sports Journalists Association, Southern Region (SpojaSR) were also involved in trying to raise funds for Ndlovu and on June 6 visited the veteran coach to celebrate his 66th birthday.

Following his death, a lot of people gathered at Ndlovu’s flat on Thursday evening to pay their respects. However, when he was down with prostate cancer, only a couple of relatives visited him.

A tent, a 2 000 litre Jojo tank and foodstuffs were brought to Ndlovu’s place less than 12 hours after his death, yet he survived on porridge prepared by a Good Samaritan in the neighbourhood during the last days of his life.

Moyo questioned the wisdom of “splashing” resources after Ndlovu is gone.

“One should smell his roses while alive. What’s the purpose of splashing resources when someone has died instead of assisting that person when he is alive? I’m not saying he (Ndlovu) would have survived if he got the money he needed, but showing him love while alive would’ve lifted his spirits. I think we’re a dysfunctional society because this syndrome of showing off when someone dies is still prevalent. We need to change our attitude as a society and help people, celebrate them while alive, give them those resources that we spend when they die so that they buy medication,” said Moyo.

In his prime, Ndlovu tapped and trained a number of boxers from Bulawayo, who include former World Boxing Association Pan African heavyweight champion Thamsanqa Dube and ex-World Boxing Federation Africa heavyweight title holder Bulawayo Bomber.

Moyo is now based in South Africa where he also dabbles in American mixed martial arts Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Ndlovu was an influential figure in Zimbabwean boxing circles in the past 30 years and helped churn out top boxers from Tshaka Youth Centre such as former champions Jabulani Gombiro, Nokuthula Tshabangu, Ambrose Mlilo, Sipho Moyo, Fredrick Chisoro and Donga.

He was a popular figure in Makokoba and commanded respect for his voluntary work, not only as a boxing coach, but also as an active member of the community.

In its condolence message, the Zimbabwe Boxing and Wrestling Control Board said: “It is with great sadness that we learnt of the death of renowned boxing coach, Philip ‘Striker” Ndlovu. (He was) a man with a very big heart, and an unflinching passion, for the sport of boxing.

He fits perfectly well, among the greatest coaches to emerge out of this country and his contributions towards sport, and community development, will forever be cherished.

“It is sad that we have lost a man who has given so much to boxing and dedicated the greatest part of his life to the development of the youth. Even at the height of his illness, he remained resolute and his love of boxing was unflinching and unparalleled. His death is a huge blow to the boxing fraternity and the country as whole. He left us at a time when his services were more critical, as we looked towards reviving the game of boxing in all parts of the country. He leaves an indelible mark in boxing.”

Donga lamented that people that he had grown up around were dying.

“My yesterday is gradually being erased and I wonder who is going to be with me in my trying times when my people are going like this.

Striker was a fine gentleman, a disciplinarian and the man who made me. Even at this age, l was still his boy. May his soul rest in peace.”

Bulawayo Bomber Moyo said Ndlovu is his hero.

“He shaped my life and for that I shall always be grateful. It’s unfortunate that he passed away while we were still trying to gather resources with some of the boxers he trained,” Moyo said.

Dube reminisced about the good old days when Ndlovu would push him hard at training.

“I won the continental title in 2009 because of him. Together, we put in lots of work. He always saw potential in me and was always on my case, encouraging me to work hard. When preparing for fights, he’d say I should jog from Pumula East to Makokoba for training and that was my warm-up. There was no cheating and he taught me to be disciplined, dedicated and have a winning mentality. I’ll miss him,” said Dube.

Meluleki Ngulube, a multiple Zimbabwe National Youth Games medallist said as a youngster from Makokoba, Striker wanted him to attend gym and besides training him, he counselled him.

“Discipline was instilled in us as his boxers and I made it to national teams because of him. He was a father, trainer and a friend I will miss,” Ngulube said.