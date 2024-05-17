Trichologist Dr Kuda Leticia Mupawose debuts powerful children’s book, “There’s a Pencil In My Hair”

Showbiz Writer

Dr Kuda Leticia Mupawose, renowned for her expertise in trichology and her successful business ventures, has ventured into the literary world with her debut children’s book, “There’s a Pencil In My Hair”.

This beautifully illustrated book serves as a poignant response to the historical injustice of the apartheid-era pencil test, a method used to determine racial identity by assessing hair texture. Dr Kuda’s narrative follows the journey of Princess Nia, a young girl who encounters the repercussions of this discriminatory practice, ultimately finding solace and empowerment through ancient African wisdom.

Illustrated by her talented son, Curtley, the book vividly captures the emotional nuances of Princess Nia’s experience, sparking important conversations about racial discrimination and identity struggles.

There’s a Pencil In My Hair is available on Amazon in eBook format. It will soon be for sale in hardcopy.

In a statement, Dr Kuda expressed her dedication to shedding light on these issues, saying, “This book is dedicated to the resilient ones who have endured the injustice of the pencil test. I hope to provoke meaningful discussions on racial discrimination and identity struggles, ultimately fostering greater understanding and unity.”

Dr Kuda’s credentials extend beyond her literary endeavours. As a board-certified trichologist and graduate of Michigan State University and Dudley Cosmetology University, she possesses extensive knowledge of the science behind good looks.

Her entrepreneurial ventures include owning a manufacturing company and managing hair loss clinics across Africa, with a focus on her revolutionary hair growth product, Feso.

With “There’s a Pencil In My Hair,” Dr Kuda Mupawose continues to make impactful contributions, both in the fields of cosmetology and literature, inspiring readers to confront societal injustices and embrace their cultural heritage with pride.