Trio arrested for poaching

Lizzy Nekhoma, Online Writer

THREE Victoria falls men have been arrested for poaching. Raymond Nxumalo (20), Wellesky Munsaka (25) and Syoma Mumpande (18) were found with 10,5 kilogrammes kudu meat.

The incident occurred on 19 July 2023.

Police confirmed the arrest on their official twitter handle, ‘’The ZRP confirms the arrest of Raymond Nxumalo (20), Wellesky Munsaka (25) and Syoma Mumpande (18) in connection with a case of poaching which occurred at Fuller Forest, Victoria Falls on 19/07/23.The police acted on received information and conducted a search at the suspects’ homestead leading to the recovery of 10,5 kilograms of partly dried kudu meet, a pair of kudu horns, one fore leg and one hind leg,’’ read the tweet.