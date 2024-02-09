Trio arrested for possession of 16KGs of copper cables

Online Reporter

THREE thieves have been arrested in Bulawayo, after they were nabbed with 16KGs of copper cables.

Police intercepted the trio suspects who were travelling in a Silver Honda Fit motor vehicle with 16KGs of copper cables which were stashed in the boot.

Senzeni Moyo (34), Thembani Ngwenya (27) and Louis Ngwenya (25) were intercepted at a robot-controlled intersection, 4th Avenue and Robert Mugabe Street.

In a statement on X police said: “Senzeni Moyo (34),Thembani Ngwenya (27) and Louis Ngwenya (25) were arrested for possession of copper cables in Bulawayo.”

“Police conducted a search leading to the recovery of 16KGs of copper cables which were stashed in the boot”, reads the statement.