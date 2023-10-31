Trio arrested for possession of drugs

Kudzai Gaveni, Online writer

THREE men were arrested in Masvingo after being found in possession of illegal drugs.

“On 28/10/23, detectives in Masvingo acted on received information and arrested Ammon Mataruse (27), Tinashe Matore (19) and Tatenda Mahachi (30) in connection with unlawful possession of 15 twists of dagga, 3 X 100 ml Adcorsalterpyn, 3 X 100 ml Stilpane Cough Syrup, 3 X 100 ml Benlyin Cough Syrup and 3 X 100 ml Broncleer Cough Syrup,” reads the statement.