Thandeka Moyo-Ndlovu, Online Reporter

THREE Grain Marketing Board (GMB) employees from Hwange have been arrested for stealing presidential Inputs worth US$7 000.

Philani Ndlovu (47), Calvin Kuedzisa (22) and Tafara Kudengeya (age not given) reportedly stole 190 by 50kgs fertilisers meant for the Intwasa/Pfumvudza programme.

In a tweet, police said the trio has been arrested and only fertilizer worth US$631 was recovered. @thamamoe