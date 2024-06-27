Trio embarks on 600km walkathon to raise awareness over drugs abuse

Trio to walk from Beitbridge to Harare to raise awareness on drugs and substance abuse. The walkathon will be done over 23 days. They are Mr Columbus Mushore (centre), Kudakwashe Mafuta right and Terence Shenje left

Thupeyo Muleya, [email protected]

THREE reformed drug addicts are today starting a 23-day 600km walkathon from Beitbridge to Harare as part of raising awareness on drugs and substance abuse and fundraising towards the establishment of a drug rehabilitation centre.

The rehabilitations centre will be built in Harare.

Messrs Columbus Mushore, Kudakwashe Mafuta and Terrence Shenje are operating under the banner “Heal Us Zimbabwe.”

They intend to raise awareness and interact with communities at business centres, and learners in schools along the highway to share experiences.

Walkathon leader and founder of Heal Us Zimbabwe, Mr Mushore said people who were hooked to drugs and managed to get help felt obliged to assist fellow citizens.

He said the initiative was being held under the theme “Every step in our walk will heal Zimbabwe’s youths from drug and substance abuse. Let us all play our part in raising awareness 365”.

“We have the experience as rehabilitated drug abusers and we want to use our experience to discourage Zimbabweans, especially youngsters from getting into untoward behaviour,” said Mr Mushore.

“It is a very expensive and intensive process to rehabilitate an addict and hence we need to make sure people stay away from that vice for good. So, we are setting on this 600km walkathon, which we plan to cover over 23 days.”

Mr Mushore said they are getting support from corporates in terms of resources to use during the journey.

He said crystal meth and illicit brewed beers were the most commonly abused substances in the country.

Mr Mushore urged communities to stand up against drug peddlers.

“We need a social contract so that we effectively do away with drug abuse and drug peddlers. We live with them, they are destroying the young generation,” he said.

Mr Mushore said they decided to start the awareness at the Beitbridge Border Post through which an assortment of drugs are smuggled into the country.

He said anyone interested in their cause was welcome to join them on the walkathon.

“We plan to walk for 25 km every day until we reach Harare and we have prepared for this long journey,” said Mr Mushore.

Mr Mafuta said besides the walkathon, they have been visiting churches across the country and sharing their testimonies.

“We are positive that we will reach out to many people on our journey and that should help draw inspiration for them to stay away from drugs and substance abuse,” he said.