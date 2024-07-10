Trio fined for criminal trespassing

Ziphoezinhle Ndlovu

THREE men from Honde Valley were arrested for criminal trespassing around Nyangani Mountain.

Promise Chinyanga (25), James Andrew Chabata (20) and Wilfred Sunhwa (24) were arrested by rangers on patrol on 4 July around 3 pm. In a statement on X, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) said the trio was charged with being found with two machetes, a catapult, a dog and a bag in a prohibited area.

“On the 4th of July around 1500 hours Rangers from the Nyanga National Parks who were on patrol spotted the accused persons within a prohibited area around the Nyangani Mountain. The trio had two machetes, a catapult, a dog and a bag.”

“The defendants admitted their guilt and were fined US$100, or 30 days in prison if they fail to pay the fine,” read the statement