Trio jailed for digging coal

Online Reporter

A THREE man gang were nabbed digging for coal along a railway line and were jailed for five years each.

In a statement, the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Edmore Chimombe (29), Thomas Madzinga (25) and Tafadzwa Tarwirei (26) from Mbare were sentenced to five years imprisonment each by a Harare Magistrate.

“On charges of contravening the Railways Act i.e. “digging, excavating, drilling, tunneling under or tempering with either side of the middle of a railway track to the actual or potential detriment of the safety of railwaytraffic. On the 1315 of May 2024 the accused persons were spotted by a National Railways of Zimbabwe Security Officer digging along the railway line near Coventry Road in Harare. They were digging for coal. The Security Officer stopped and apprehended the accused persons. 46kg of coal was recovered,” said the NPAZ.