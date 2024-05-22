Trio nabbed for poaching

A TRIO from Beitbridge has been sentenced to 10 months’ imprisonment after they were found with carcasses of an impala, warthog and a scrub hare.

Simon Ngulube (41), Mushe Muleya (37) and Welcome Ngulube (30) appeared before Beitbridge magistrate facing a charge of contravening the Parks and Wildlife Act.

Three months of their sentence was suspended on condition of good behavior and the remaining seven months were suspended on condition that they perform 245 hours of community service each.

The court heard that on 7 May 2024, the police received a tip off that the trio had killed some wild animals for meat.

Acting on this information, a crack team made up of the police and the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Authority raided the culprits’ residence and recovered carcasses of an impala, warthog and a scrub hare.

The trio failed to produce a hunting permit and they were arrested. The total value of the animals was US$2100 and nothing was recovered.