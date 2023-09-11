Trio tie up security guard and rob Red Cross Society of Us$16 000

Online Writer

THREE suspected robbers stole cash and property valued at over US$16 000 at the Zimbabwe Redcross Society Gweru offices on Friday.

The robbers allegedly overpowered a female security guard who was manning the premises alone.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the robbery which he said occurred on September 8, around 3 AM at Zimbabwe Redcross Society Gweru, where robbers allegedly went away with cash and property valued at US$16 150.

Circumstances, he said, are that the complainant was on night duty when she heard the main door which was locked being forced open.

“Three unknown men entered the building and went to the manager’s office. They again forcefully opened the door and stole 3 laptops. The suspects confronted the complainant, wrested her, and took her cell phone,” said Insp Mahoko.

He said the complainant sprayed two of the suspects with pepper spray and they briefly ran out before returning to join their colleague who had remained inside.

“They went on to manhandle the complainant and tied her hands and legs with a wire and straps. They force opened the accountant’s office and took a safe, blasted it open, and stole cash amounting to US$1 502, a Samsung cell phone, a mini projector, an adaptor, and a solar battery,” said Insp Mahoko.

The matter, he said, was reported to the police, and the scene was attended after which the complainant was ferried to hospital where she was treated and discharged.

“The total value stolen is US$16 150 and property worth US$5 500 was recovered after being left outside. Investigations are going on and we appeal for assistance from the public in the hunt for the criminals behind this case,” said Insp Mahoko.