TRIPARTITE Negotiating Forum partners urged to have a mindset change, embrace patriotism

Leonard Ncube , Victoria Falls Reporter

TRIPARTITE Negotiating Forum (TNF) partners should have a mindset change and embrace patriotism to ensure a common goal of developing the country through social dialogue.

The TNF is a social dialogue platform that brings together Government, business and labour to negotiate key socio-economic matters. This came out during a TNF retreat that was held in Victoria Falls last Friday.

It was the first TNF retreat in 10 years and came after President Mnangagwa in June 2019 launched the TNF Act to reignite and foster social dialogue, as the Second Republic ushers in a new mantra of leaving no one behind.

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima gave a keynote address at the retreat that was attended by Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa who was representing Government as leader of business; Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr Anxious Masuka whose ministry is the biggest employer in the country, Finance and Economic Development and Energy and Power Development deputy ministers Clemence Chiduwa and Magna Mudyiwa respectively, labour and business representatives as well as development partners.

Prof Mavima said the retreat was organised to strengthen engagement as TNF is central to implementation of the country’s Constitution which seeks to bring all Zimbabweans together.

He said time has come for Zimbabweans to employ homegrown solutions to their problems without seeking foreign intervention.

“My clarion call remains social dialogue. Let’s lead mindset change and lead by example for Zimbabwe to realise its dream. Studies have shown that lack of negotiation is a pull back and people tend to be very negative about their country.

We are at the retreat where the three social partners are meeting to come up with a social contract for this country. The vision has already been articulated and polarization, political contestations are not needed.

As we implement National Development Strategy (NDS1) as one of the tools it’s important that Zimbabweans under TNF come together towards that mindset change,” said Prof Mavima.

He said conditions of service for public sector workers particularly salaries remain pertinent.

The minister said the country has what it takes to develop with local resources.

He said there is hope in social dialogue as partners have shown zeal to pull in the same direction. “I am very happy about what came from Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions which said its primary focus is to engage in social dialogue.

That’s very positive and there is need to continue building dialogue and what we need is operationalisation of the TNF secretariat,” he said.

Minister Mutsvangwa said social dialogue is central to the Second Republic mantra of leaving no one behind. She said social dialogue will go a long way in changing living standards especially by increasing production which is key to Government.

“What we have seen today is that Zimbabweans are saying let’s remove mistrust and finger pointing and sit down. It is important to make sure we align our issues as patriotic Zimbabweans.

“The importance of social dialogue cannot be overemphasised when it comes to economic development of any country. It is important for Zimbabweans to come together and look at each other not as enemies but as patriots to build the country together.

It is important to live our country and not to listen to outsiders and detractors.

“It is important to remove mistrust among ourselves. If we are going to be successful in building Zimbabwe, we need to start being patriotic. We do represent the whole population,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Dr Masuka said social dialogue is key to the agricultural sector and its parastatals where over 27 000 workers are employed.” Potentially over one million people can be employed in organised agriculture so it is in that regard that we are here to look into TNF and social dialogue and social contract to ensure higher agricultural production, better business and remuneration,” he said. Incoming ZCTU president Ms Florence Taruvinga said the new developments bring hope for good direction and the trade union is committed to social dialogue.

Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe Mr Farai Dube said business was also committed to social dialogue as that would lead to sustainable business. — @ncubeleon