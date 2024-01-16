Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) partners meet in Victoria Falls

Leonard Ncube, Online Reporter

PARTNERS to the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) are meeting in Victoria Falls for a TNF Social Dialogue Retreat that seeks to create a platform for cohesion between labour, Government and business.

The strategic planning workshop, being held under the theme: “Social dialogue for Nation Building” started on Monday and will end on Friday with various Ministers and Deputy Ministers attending.

It is being attended by a cross section of the economy including representatives of organised business and organised labour as well as international partners among them from Greece.

Participants include Employers Confederation of Zimbabwe (EMCOZ), Zimbabwe Confederation of Trade Unions (ZCTU) Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions, the Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions, Southern African Trade Union Coordination Council, Economic and Social Council of Greece and the International Association of Economic and Social Councils and Similar Institutions (AICESIS), Economic and Social Council of Greece and International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and Organisation of African Trade Union Unity (OATUU).

The TNF organised the workshop to try and get experiences from the region and beyond in an effort to learn from best practice.

Finance, Economic Development and Investment Cooperation Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube in his capacity as leader of Government business in the TNF and Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare July Moyo, chairperson of the TNF, are the main speakers.

Welcoming delegates, Matabeleland North Provincial Affairs and Devolution Minister Richard Moyo implored the social partners to know that as they engage in dialogue, it was important to underscore the interconnectivity between the expectations of their constituencies and the broader macro-economic crucial issues and the labour market dynamics.

He said the province has embraced the Second Republic’s growth agenda.

“Attainment of Decent Work is a critical instrument for the growth of our economy and ensuring sustained progress. We recognize the value of safeguarding our human resources in the workplaces, promoting productivity in the industries and preserving working conditions at all times as a critical and important tool for the attainment of vision 2030.

“The concept of devolution stands as a beacon of hope, promising transformative benefits that resonate deeply with the people of Matabeleland North. We will have the ability to channel resources directly into projects that address the specific challenges facing our province. We are committed to transform our province and what you see and experience today is not what you will experience when you visit again,” he said.

Minister Moyo encouraged the delegates to sample tourism activities not only in Victoria Falls but across the province.

Some of the issues to be discussed include social dialogue, establishment of the TNF Act and Secretariat, Decent Work, need to go back to the founding principles of the Kadoma Declaration on which the TNF is hinged, workers and employers’ issues and others.