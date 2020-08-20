TRM music and dance winners to be unveiled on Friday

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Showbiz Correspondent

TEEN Rescue Mission’s (TRM) music and dance competition has reached its ultimate stage as Bulawayo’s most talented up-and-coming singers and dancers will be honoured on Friday.

The ‘sing and dance’ competition is a contest borne out of a partnership between TRM, the Embassy of India and Pioneer Transport in support of efforts to weed out rampant cases of teenage delinquency at a time when young people have been forced to stay at home due to the Covid-19 induced lockdown.

Resultantly, TRM intensified its drive to use the music and dance competitions to rid out drug abuse among teenagers in cities countrywide. Competitors in Bulawayo went through a thorough search that took weeks as organisers finalised their view of the most impressive performers.

The prime target of the organisers were youths of school-going age and those that had just dropped out of school. They were educated on abstinence from drugs, crime, early sex and indiscipline in communities.

TRM founder, Abraham Matuka said in adhering to Covid-19 prevention precautions, the prize awarding event for Bulawayo winners will be broadcast on virtual platforms tomorrow.

He said they were thankful to the Embassy of India and Pioneer Transport who were instrumental in bringing the competition to life.He added that TRM used the medium of music and dance to entice youngsters to engage in activities that keep them away from mischief.