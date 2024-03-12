Tropical storm Filipo has made landfall in Mozambique
Tropical storm Filipo made landfall in Mozambique last night and is expected to reach South Africa tomorrow. An orange level six weather warning has been issued for KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.
