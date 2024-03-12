  • Today Tue, 12 Mar 2024

Tropical storm Filipo has made landfall in Mozambique

Tropical storm Filipo has made landfall in Mozambique

Online Reporter

Tropical storm Filipo made landfall in Mozambique last night and is expected to reach South Africa tomorrow.  An orange level six weather warning has been issued for KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga.

 

WATCH MORE HERE:https://tinyurl.com/42jn2tae

 

You Might Also Like

/

Comments