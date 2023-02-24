Tropical storm Freddy: Mat South identifies evacuation centres

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

THE MATABELELAND South provincial Civil Protection Unit (CPU) has identified schools, churches and clinics to be used as evacuation centres in Beitbridge, Insiza and Gwanda that may be affected by tropical storm Freddy today.

The provincial CPU, chaired by the secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Ms Latiso Dlamini, has activated response teams in the three districts.

Sub-aqua units from the police and army are also on high alert.

“We had a meeting with CPU members from all the three districts where schools, churches and clinics in higher ground were identified in case there may be need for people to be evacuated. Buses to ferry people to these centres are in place with funding for fuel being requested from the national CPU. Social welfare and the Grain Marketing Board have also come on board for the provision of food in these centres. Medical experts said they may be disease outbreaks like cholera and typhoid so medical supplies are being taken closer to district health centres,” said Ms Dlamini.

A severe tropical storm Freddy is expected to have made landfall in Mozambique early this morning leading to early morning rains coupled with strong winds in Chipinge and Chimanimani, spreading to Chiredzi, Bikita, Mwenezi and Beitbridge.

In response to the arrival of tropical storm Freddy and as part of ensuring the safety of learners, the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education Ministry has instructed pupils from schools in provinces likely to be badly affected: Matabeleland South, Manicaland, Mashonaland West, Mashonaland East, Mashonaland Central, Harare Metropolitan and Masvingo not to go to school.

Boarding schools in the same provinces are expected to take advantage of alternative education delivery models as opposed to face-to-face learning, said the Primary and Secondary Education Ministry Permanent Secretary Mrs Tumisang Thabela in a statement yesterday.

She said school heads must also exercise caution by ensuring that day scholars do not attend classes today or attempt to cross any flooded rivers.

Meteorological Services Department has also been warning members of the public to stay away from rivers even if it may not have rained heavily within the area as there is a possibility of heavy rains upstream.

“Moderate tropical storm Freddy is now in the Mozambique channel headed West-South-West slowly towards the south-eastern parts of Mozambique. In this position, it is inducing cool winds into the south-eastern parts of the country today (yesterday). These winds have begun to strengthen as the tropical storm draws closer to the coast of Mozambique. Landfall is expected overnight (3am) in the southern parts of Mozambique with its cloud bands spreading to cover a radius of over 500km beyond the eye of the storm, which means it will reach the Eastern Highlands while still in Mozambique channel,” said the MSD in a statement last night.

Strong winds and early morning rains are anticipated in Chipinge and Chimanimani, spreading to Chiredzi, Bikita, Mwenezi as well as Beitbridge with the weather department saying it should get progressively cloudy in these areas as the day progresses with heavy downpours towards the evening.

“In Harare metropolitan and other Northern parts of Manicaland and all Mashonaland provinces mostly cloudy conditions are expected with isolated afternoon and evening thunderstorms and a light breeze time and again. Slight guts are probable,” said the MSD.

The Zimbabwe National Water Authority (Zinwa) said it expects more dams in the affected areas to be filled up and spill.

“Some dams in the areas where the cyclone is expected to have an impact are already full and spilling. To create storage space for the envisaged inflows and to alleviate any potential loss or damage to dam infrastructure Zinwa may need to release water from some of the already filled-up dams, thereby increasing river flows downstream. While prior warnings will be given ahead of the releases, communities downstream of dams are advised to be on very high alert, to desist from crossing flooded rivers and to ensure that all water abstraction equipment along river channels are removed or adequately secured,” said Zinwa.