Trouble at The Boundary?

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

LOVERS of fun in the city have lost one of their favourite leisure spots, The Boundary which was nestled inside Queens Sports Club.

Recently, a presser from the establishment’s management on social media suggested the end of the road for The Boundary.

Slugged, “It’s time to say goodbye” all was in black and white.

“Our journey has come to an end. We would like to extend our sincere gratitude to all our valuable patrons, to everybody we engaged in business with, to everybody who supported all our endeavours and to our staff. We hope that we were successful in our aim to offer the best service,” read the press statement.

Reliable sources close to the establishment told this publication that reports of theft have necessitated the need to close shop and the manager, Kayla Johnson went mum and wouldn’t disclose the reasons behind the closure, leaving patrons to their conclusions.

The Boundary was one of the sought-after places for hosting gigs, especially those with South African acts and its closure last week left more questions than answers. It’s specialty was hosting events, offering food and drinks

Was there a dormant problem which only came to light last week or The Boundary had run its race? – @MbuleloMpofu