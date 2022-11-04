‘Troubled’ family exhumes body for reburial at family shrine

Members of the troubled family at the exhumation at Amaveni cemetery

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

A Kwekwe family has been forced to exhume the remains of one of their family members for reburial at their rural home in Chipinge, Manicaland province amid claims that the deceased’s burial in the Midlands province town was causing family misfortunes.

The relative died in 1992 and was buried at Amaveni cemetery.

The family is said to hold the belief that this has been causing them misfortune leading to elders deciding on reburying the departed relative in their rural area.

A Chronicle news crew visited Amaveni Cemetery where the exhumation process was taking place under the watchful eye of personnel from Kwekwe City Council’s health department, Zimbabwe Republic Police and the Registrar General’s Office.

A family member refused to grant the media an interview saying the family prefers it to be a private event.

“We prefer it to be a private function and we are not comfortable speaking to the media about our family issues. But we can say that everything was done above board that is why you see we have different offices here present,” said a family member.

He refused to divulge the reason for the exhumation.

“We are just doing it because we want a family member to be buried at a family shrine in our rural area, that is all we can say,” he said.

Some sources however said family members were having sleepless nights with their late relative complaining that he was dumped.

Ward 7 Councillor Charles Juta also witnessed the exhumation.

“Yes, I am aware of the exhumation and the family followed all the required procedures which is why they are allowed to continue with the exhumation. I cannot, however, comment on behalf of the family, especially about the reasons for the exhumation as they requested that their issues remain private,” said Cllr Juta.