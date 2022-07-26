Troy Larmain rebrands to AZIEL…releases second album

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

R&B/SOUL and Afro-beats songwriter, producer and sound engineer Troy Larmain has embarked on a rebranding exercise and has changed his stage name to AZIEL.

With new beginnings being the artist’s foundation for growth, AZIEL has released his second album titled Issues.

The 17-track album has songs that include Boss Moves featuring Luminous, Short Temper featuring Helen Nyati and Bella featuring Khid Marque.

“I believe when you are on a journey, you get to learn a lot of things as you travel, and this has been my case in the music industry, where l was still trying to find the right sound.

“Rebranding from Troy Larmain to AZIEL is one of the outcomes of me finding my place in the music industry. I have made sure the new stage name makes an impact through the release of the Issues album. The album talks about love, trust issues, heartbreaks, depression and hustling,” said AZIEL.

Issues is available on Audiomack and was produced by Blxck Friday, You Fired_Up Touch, Lungz D and CallieMajik (Nigeria).

@mthabisi_mthire