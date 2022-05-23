Troy Larmain sings on relationship fallouts

Breaking News
The Chronicle

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

ARTISTES have a way of using their art to get through personal issues and also give a glimpse of their far-fetched lifestyle and one such artiste who has joined the bandwagon is producer Troy Larmain.

The 22-year-old R&B/Soul and Afro-beats songwriter, producer and sound engineer last Sunday released the track Love Never Fades Away which is an extract from his upcoming EP titled Wavey EP.

Produced by ABX Beatz, Troy Larmain’s latest offering is found on a number of digital platforms among them Audiomack.

Said Troy Larmain: “The song talks about a couple that’s struggling with their relationship where there’s less communication and unnecessary fights. I wrote the song when my girlfriend and I were having problems in our relationship. I wrote this to comfort myself and any person who might be going through such situations.” – @mthabisi_mthire

