  • Today Fri, 26 Jul 2024

Truck driver cheats death in collision with train

Sheronrose Mugombi – [email protected]

A TRUCK was hit by a train at a level crossing near Triangle on Friday morning.

In a statement on X, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) said the driver escaped without injuries and they are scheduled to undertake an awareness campaign in that area from 4 to 8 August.

