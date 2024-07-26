Truck driver cheats death in collision with train
Sheronrose Mugombi – [email protected]
A TRUCK was hit by a train at a level crossing near Triangle on Friday morning.
In a statement on X, the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ) said the driver escaped without injuries and they are scheduled to undertake an awareness campaign in that area from 4 to 8 August.
