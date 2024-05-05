Truck driver in court for killing 2 men riding motorbike

Bongokuhle Moyo, Online Reporter

A haulage truck driver reportedly killed two men who were riding a motorbike after the back end of his trailer collided with the motorcycle.

In a statement on X the National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said: “According to the State allegations, on 27 April 2024 at about 6pm, while driving a haulage truck along Selous Ngezi road, Moses Chigwere (29) overtook Givemore Hofisi and Jacob Zinyama who were riding a motorbike. As he attempted to return to his lane, the backend of his trailer collided with the motorcycle Hofisi and Zinyama died on the spot.”

The NPAZ said Chigwere was remanded in custody to 9 May 2024.”