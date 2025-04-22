Truck driver, passenger nabbed after being found with Broncleer

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

The country’s security agents have arrested a truck driver and his passenger after they were found with an assortment of prohibited drugs worth US$16,400 that they had smuggled from South Africa.

The arrest is part of the continuous crackdown by the Government on drug peddlers.

A special unit has already been set up at the Beitbridge border post to deal with drug peddlers and smugglers between Zimbabwe and South Africa.

In the latest case, Charles Gumbo (56) a truck driver from Chitungwiza and Witness Chinemo of Mabelreign in Harare were nabbed on Independence Day.

They have since appeared before Beitbridge magistrate Mr Mbonis Kaweni charged for contravening a section of the Medicines and Allied Substances Control Act.

Gumbo and Chinemo were remanded in custody to April 29 pending trial.

Prosecutor, Mr Ronald Mugwagwa told the court that on 18 April, the two were travelling to Harare in a South African-registered truck that was being driven by Gumbo.

They were stopped at a security checkpoint along the Beitbridge to Masvingo highway during a routine anti-smuggling operation.

A search of the vehicle was then carried out, leading to the discovery of a contraband of Broncleer Cough Syrup with a street value of USD 16 400.00.

Gumbo and Chinemo were subsequently arrested and the unregistered medicine was seized.