Diana Baloyi Moyo

A man who is alleged to have stolen US$64 000 worth of chrome was dragged before the Beitbridge Magistrates’ Court facing charges of theft.

In a statement on X, the National Prosecuring Authority of Zimbabwe said Pepukai Moyo (43) was left in custody of the chrome by the complainant, but disposed of it without the approval and knowledge of the complainant.

“Allegations are that on the 13th of July 2024, the complainant offloaded ” 34 tonnes of chrome ore concentrate at the accused person’s truck stop and left it in the custody of accused person. The accused person disposed of the chrome ore concentrate without the knowledge of the complainant. The stolen chrome ore concentrate is valued at USD64 000 and nothing was recovered Truck stop owner turns out to be a thief

“The accused person was remanded in custody to the 4th of September 2024.”said NPAZ