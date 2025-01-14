Truckload of Presidential Inputs vanishes in Tsholotsho as key suspects flee

Sikhumbuzo Moyo,[email protected]

A TRUCK carrying Presidential Input Scheme seeds meant for Ward Seven in Tsholotsho district, Matabeleland North province, has been missing since last week.

An extension officer from the Agriculture and Rural Development Advisory Services (ARDAS) and a Grain Marketing Board (GMB) employee are reportedly on the run.

Authorities believe the incident is part of a seed diversion scam involving a police officer who accompanied the consignment when it departed from the GMB Tsholotsho depot earlier this month.

A memo from the intelligence unit, seen by this publication, indicates that Ward Seven extension officer Ms Kwanele Dube and GMB contract employee Mr Langton Ncube disappeared after the truck, loaded with 400 bags of 50kg Urea fertiliser, 30 bags of 10kg sunflower seeds, and 100 bottles of 200ml Imidacloprid chemicals, failed to reach its destination after leaving the GMB depot on 4 January 2025.

“The Presidential inputs, which were supposed to be distributed in Ward Seven, Patalika, on 4 January 2025, were diverted to an unknown destination and were not delivered. The consignment comprised 400 x 50kg Urea fertiliser, 30 x 10kg sunflower seeds, and 100 x 200ml Imidacloprid chemicals.

“The main suspects are Kwanele Elena Alanna Dube, Ward Seven Agritex extension officer, and Langton Ncube, a GMB contract employee. Both are on the run. Additionally, Abisinjo Mpofu, a police officer stationed at ZRP Tsholotsho, is implicated.

“No arrests have been made so far. Investigations revealed that the inputs were not recorded in the provisional dispatcher book because it was full. Consequently, the inputs never reached their destination. The suspects’ flight and the unsigned dispatcher book present challenges in recovering the inputs, while the police officer appears to be distancing himself from the case,” the memo states.

Tsholotsho district development coordinator, Mr Aaron Gono, confirmed the matter but stated that he was yet to receive a full briefing.

“It is reported that on 3 January 2025, ARDAS officer for Ward Seven, Kwanele Dube, booked GMB for the collection of the inputs for her ward the following day. The GMB manager agreed.

“On 4 January, she arrived to collect the inputs, and the truck was loaded and cleared by acting GMB supervisor Langton Ncube. It is also reported that an unidentified police officer was present to accompany the truck. The truck departed on the same day.

“The GMB depot manager received a call from the President’s Office on Monday, 6 January, informing her that the truck never reached its destination. Investigations by ZRP began shortly thereafter. The whereabouts of Ms Dube and Mr Ncube remain unknown. Investigations are ongoing,” reads a memo from Mr Gono addressed to Matabeleland North Acting Director of Local Government Services, Mr Tapiwa Zivovoi.