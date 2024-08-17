True Love ‘revisited’: DJ Ngwazi, Zimbabwean artistes breathe new life into classic

Mthabisi Tshuma, [email protected]

IN the 1980s, most southern African nations were still rebuilding in the wake of a tumultuous liberation struggle.

The period was marked by familial separations in search of better opportunities, but the power of music served as a resolute source of solace and hope.

One of the most iconic tracks to emerge from this era was the talented group Ilanga’s “True Love” of 1986.

True Love stood as a tribute to this era, and while a collective effort, the song is indelibly linked to the powerful voice of lead singer Busi Ncube, the group’s sole female member. Her performance solidified her place in music history alongside the enduring melody.

Now, decades later, a native of Botswana, talented producer Lushen Lefika Kebatlege, popularly known as DJ Ngwazi, roped in the services of Zimbabweans Tawanda Benson Kasaira, aka DJ Tawanda, and 18-year-old Nelcy Makanakaishe Kasaira Benson, aka Nelcy B, to breathe new life into this masterpiece with a fresh rendition titled “Fake Love”.

Produced under South African-based Wanitwamos Entertainment, a successful internationally acclaimed music stable led by a guru on the decks, Master KG, DJ Ngwazi has proved that his works at the stable are hits. The track brings together lovers who feel it’s time to let go of the past and settle for love, which is inseparable.

The song has become a national anthem at music festivals, on radio, in homes, and at leisure spots within just a month, garnering over 2,4 million views on YouTube. It’s also a sensation on TikTok.

Saturday Chronicle caught up with the trio to get a feel of how it was working together and making millions dance their way.

The trio spoke about their experience working together, with DJ Ngwazi saying that reviving the song to meet current genre trends helped it maintain its popularity.

“The music landscape has changed a lot with Amapiano taking over the world. It was great working with DJ Tawanda and his daughter Nelcy as they are humble and kind. The song Fake Love is also a blessing as its popularity is growing day and night, and it’s just great,” said DJ Ngwazi.

DJ Tawanda believes that the song is infused with God’s power, which has helped it resonate. He said working with DJ Ngwazi and Nelcy B was a blessing.

“True Love is an anointed song. I heard a voice that told my instincts to sing the song at midnight. At first, I did those choruses in a low voice, but then I brought in Nelcy B to put the icing on the cake. On ‘Fake Love,’ it was God.

“DJ Ngwazi is strict and boring in a sense. He is the only one who puts me in a corner as a good guy, and I love him. He is my man who makes things happen. Working with my daughter Nelcy B was also great. When it comes to music, there is no such thing as father and daughter, but artiste and producer,” said DJ Tawanda.

Nelcy B felt honoured to work on a successful hit with her father and DJ Ngwazi, who guided and taught her the workings of the music industry.

“It was quite amazing riding on a successful hit ‘Fake Love’, and that’s when I saw how supportive and loving people are. I felt honoured as well to work with DJ Ngwazi. It feels amazing working with my dad as he guides and shows me how the music industry works and teaches me a lot so that in future I don’t depend on people,” said Nelcy B. – @mthabisi_mthire