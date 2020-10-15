Trukumb capture Sweswe’s signature

Fungai Muderere, Senior Sports Reporter

AMBITIOUS Zifa Central Region Division One outfit Trukumb Mine FC have made huge intentions about their title ambitions by capturing former FC Platinum coach Lizwe Sweswe.

Sweswe (45), who parted ways with FC Platinum last week Friday, signed a four-year contract with the 2019 Zifa Matabeleland South champions at the Trukumb Mining Private Limited offices in Filabusi yesterday.

“While it’s true that Highlanders and CAPS United had shown interest in engaging me, I must say I have found a new home at Trukumb Mine FC. Football coaches are like taxi drivers, today you find yourself working for this entity and tomorrow for another paymaster,” said Sweswe.

“However, that’s the nature of life. When one door closes another one opens. I’m happy that I found a new home in the space of a few days. I am a professional coach who believes in hard work and transparency. I believe as a team we will achieve our set goals,” said the soft spoken coach.

Trukumb Mining financial director Mthokozisi Langa said they were ecstatic to bring on board a coach in the calibre of Sweswe, who has an impressive track record in local football circles.

“Sweswe brings with him lots of experience. We agreed to a four-year deal and he joins an ambitious side that has little or no pressure. It is our hope he will enjoy his stay. At Trukumb we are a family and we are looking to have a long-term relationship with him. We have always supported other coaches and as such Sweswe will get our backing,” said Langa.

Langa’s sentiments were echoed by another Trukumb Mining official Samantha Musekiwa, who said they will work hand in glove with Sweswe.

“We pray that we will work with our new coach peacefully. We have to have the same vision because we believe together we can do more,” said Musekiwa.

Sweswe reportedly fell out of favour with new FC Platinum head coach Pieter de Jongh, forcing him to leave the three-time league champions.

