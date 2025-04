Trump is ‘safe following gunshots in his vicinity’ – campaign

Former President Donald Trump is safe following gunshots “in his vicinity” on Sunday, according to his campaign.

“President Trump is safe,” his campaign communications director, Steven Cheung, said, adding there were “No further details at this time”.

The Secret Service confirmed in a post on X that they were investigating a “protective incident” involving Trump that took place shortly before 14:00 EST (19:00 BST).

The BBC has contacted the US Secret Service and Trump campaign for more details.