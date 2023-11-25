Trust Fund set up for Cal_Vin’s children

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

THE late Cal_Vin, arguably the greatest rapper in Bulawayo, will be honoured in a special way at the seventh Roil Bulawayo Arts Awards (BAA) today. Philanthropist Mitchell “Mimi” Tshuma will launch, through her Hope Restorers Academy, a trust fund for his children, King Cal Vin Jr Nhliziyo and Khloe Owami Nhliziyo.

Mimi, who is the director of Jenga Buildings, MMT Enterprise Group and Azari Consultancy, is a Nguboyenja-born entrepreneur and humanitarian who has a passion for empowering young people.

She said she decided to set up the trust fund to appreciate Cal_Vin’s contribution to the arts sector and to support his children’s education.

“I remember when we set up the Hope Restorers Academy back in the day, Cal_Vin came to support us and performed at the event and such support wouldn’t go unnoticed. So, together with Jacqueline ‘Jackie’ Ntaka, a trustee at the academy, we will be setting up a trust fund to help with tuition for Cal_Vin’s children.

“This will see their school fees paid and their scholastic welfare taken care of. This is just a token of appreciation for his contribution to the arts sector as well as how he helped us when we started. He was arguably the best rapper Bulawayo has ever produced and his legacy must live on,” she said.

Trust funds are formal agreements that let people put money in a designated account for the benefit of another person or organisation. Mimi said she hopes the trust fund will inspire Cal_Vin’s children to follow their dreams and to make their father proud.

Cal_Vin, whose real name was Calvin Mgcini Nhliziyo, died on October 25, 2020 after being involved in a hit-and-run accident near his home in Luveve 5. He was 35 years old and left behind a legacy of music, awards and fans.

He won multiple awards in his career, including three RoilBAAs for Outstanding Hip-Hop Artiste. He also collaborated with South African hip hop star Cassper Nyovest on the song Z’khuphani.

The RoilBAAs, which will be held at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC), once renamed the Outstanding Hip-Hop Artiste Award to the “Calvin Mgcini Nhliziyo Hip-Hop Award” in his honour in 2020.

Local visual arts agency, Caligraph also painted a Cal_Vin mural in Luveve in his honour. Several artistes have paid tribute to him with songs dedicated to him. – @MbuleloMpofu