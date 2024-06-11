Trust provides assistive devices to over 100 People with Disabilities in Matabeleland South

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu

[email protected]

A MATABELELAND South-based organisation, Nkomwa Foundation Trust (NFT) working with various partners has, over the past three years, managed to source assistive devices for over 100 people with disabilities in the province.

Speaking after handing over a wheelchair to Ms Ellen Moyo (56) who was recently amputated after being diagnosed with sugar diabetes NFT director, Mr Pick Nkomwa said the programme was in line with Government’s mantra that no place and no person must be left behind.

He said the organisation has also recently handed over wheelchairs to two children from Stanmore and Enyandeni Villages.

Mr Nkomwa said the trust has purchased some of the assistive devices while others have been donated by stakeholders.

Mr Nkomwa said the Government has made significant strides to ensure that people with disability were not left behind and there was a need for various stakeholders to complement these efforts.

“I’m glad that we have managed to put some smiles on the faces of 119 people since 2021 by giving them assistive devices. Assistive devices are critical to persons with disabilities. They enable people to live healthy, productive, independent and dignified lives as well to participate in education, labour market and civic life. Assistive devices for children enable them to attend school and reduce parental burden. Some elderly people were struggling to move around without the assistive devices.

“I would like to thank our partners who have made this intervention possible. There are still some gaps as what we provided is just a drop. A significant number of persons with disabilities are still in need of assistive devices in other wards. I call upon various partners to assist us in this cause as we work towards total inclusion,” he said.

@DubeMatutu