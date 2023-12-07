Trusting the process: Nkosilathi Nkomo the invincible coach

Nkosilathi Nkomo on the right side and Kudzie Mhandire on the left

Welldone Ndlovu, Online Reporter

As a football coach, Arenel assistant gaffer Nkosilathi Nkomo had seen his fair share of ups and downs.

But no matter the circumstances, his belief in the power of hard work and dedication has seen him winning two league cups as invincible champions with two different teams.

In 2018, he helped Mpopoma’s Ajax Hotspurs to win the Division 2 title without losing a game, and this year, he had done the same with Arenel Movers who will play in the Castle Lager Premiership next season.

Nkomo reflected that ‘trusting the process’ and sheer hard work led to his success with the two clubs.

“Trusting the process and hard work made me win the league with two different teams, researching new ideas in modern football and implementing them is the key and also having a good relationship with the players in understanding what we want to do in training,” he said.

The Arenel Movers gaffer is delighted with the achievement and hopes to win more trophies in his coaching journey.

“It means a lot to me because it’s very difficult to win a league without defeat, It motivates me and I’m looking forward to achieve a lot in coaching as I’m still learning each and every day, new trends of football,” said Nkomo.

Nkomo’s journey to success is nothing short of extraordinary. He has risen from humble beginnings, starting out in Zimbabwe with his Level 1 to 3, Sports Scientific and conditioning certificates.

He has pushed himself to the limit to get to the top. With hard work and perseverance, he obtained his CAF C license in South Africa.

For Nkomo, attending his lessons in South Africa was like stepping into a whole new world. He was surrounded by the best coaches and players in that country, and he soaked up every bit of knowledge.

“That was the best experience to learn a different approach in football outside my country, the likes of Khabo Zondo (Baroka coach), Morgan Mammila (Chippa United coach) and Musa Nyatama (Morroka Swallows coach) and also professional players like Bernard Packer, Happy Jele, Esrom Nyandoro, David Mathebula, Andrew Arendse just to name a few, it was a great experience learning with the pros of South African football”, he said.

Nkomo said without the support and guidance of his senior coaches, he would never have reached his level of success. He gives thanks to Shardreck Mlauzi, Farai Tawachera, Bongani Mafu, Xolani Skwea Nkundlande, his manager at Ajax Hotspurs Gugulethu Hadebe, his head coach at Arenel Kudzie Mhandire, conditioning coach Boga Ndebele and Goalkeepers coach Wonder Peperere.

“I give much respect to them, coaching is not a one man job but a team sport” he concluded.