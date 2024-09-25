T’S MatchDay 27 in the Castle Lager Premier Soccer League with a host of matches set to kick-off at 3pm.

Two matches set to be played in Bulawayo.

Highlanders will face Arenel at Barbourfields Stadium while Bulawayo Chiefs entertain defending champions Ngezi Platinum at Luveve Stadium.

Elsewhere, TelOne will take on Bikita Minerals at Ascot Stadium while Yadah will square off against Herentals at the Heart Stadium.

CAPS United will face Hwange at the Colliery, while Greenfuel will lock horns with FC Platinum at the Green Fuel Arena.

Manica Diamonds go head-to-head with ZPC Kariba at Sakubva Stadium, aiming to maintain their momentum.

Fixtures

Hwange v CAPS United (Colliery), Highlanders v Arenel (Barbourfields), Manica Diamonds v ZPC Kariba (Sakubva), Greenfuel v FC Platinum (Greenfuel), Yadah v Herentals (Heart Stadium), Bulawayo Chiefs v Ngezi Platinum (Luveve), TelOneE V Bikita Minerals (Ascot), Simba Bhora v Chegutu Pirates (Wadzanayi)