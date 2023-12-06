Tsepiso Puthi, Glow Records join forces

Mbulelo Mpofu, [email protected]

FOR up-and-coming musicians, getting endorsements or a major recording deal is ideally the ingredient they need to take their art form to the next level.

For South Africa-based songstress, Tsepiso Phuthi, that time has arrived as she has put pen to paper on a recording deal with South African recording label, Glow Records.

Phuthi’s embryonic career has been on a trajectory lately, with her gaining recognition, staging live shows as well as enjoying considerable airplay and collaborating with her icon, Vusa Mkhaya.

Phuthi said her contract with Glow Records was synonymous with love at first sight.

“The recording deal was as a result of our (Tnas and I) visit to the studio where we scheduled to record our latest track and the producers were impressed with our work and offered to rope us into their stable. I’m relieved to have this kind of deal and so far, it has started to bear fruit with me getting to perform in diverse places stress-free.

“This is a critical point in my career as I believe that this deal will take me to dizzy heights as I have started performing live and this will expose me to the right places and people,” said the “Ngihamba nawe” singer.

According to Phuthi, next year, she will be releasing an album while the immediate focus will be working on a single with “Dance grenade” hit-maker Smuk DJ and Khalil Black.

From the look of things, Phuthi’s record deal will put her side to side with great company as the founder of Glow Records, Panther also has a promotions company, Glow Music which has helped established artistes such as Professor, DJ Maphorisa, and Busiswa to perform in the UK.

